Focusing on lifting US anti-Iranian sanctions, a top priority

Wang Qun Chinese representative to the United Nations and envoy of this country in meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA in Vienna on Tuesday said.

Focusing on lifting UA anti-Iranian sanctions is still the main priority in JCPOA talks, which is underway in Austrian capital Vienna, he reiterated.

He went on to say that all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk have clear positions on the final principles for returning Iran and the United States to adherence to JCPOA agreement.

Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of European Union’s External Action Service, who is EU Representative in the meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA in Vienna) wrote in a twitter message after the talks, “The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA wrapped up in Vienna on Tuesday. JCPOA talks and consultations in Vienna have progressed over the past two weeks but we still have a long way to go.”

“Joint Commission today. Progress made over the last two weeks. But much more hard work needed. Third expert group was created to address sequencing issues. I continue to think that diplomacy is only way forward for the #JCPOA to address ongoing challenges,” he added.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said being satisfied with the progress made in negotiations to restore the JCPOA, delegations are to consult with the capitals.

"Today the Joint Commission of #JCPOA took note with satisfaction of the progress made in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal. It was decided to take a break to allow the delegations to do homework and consult with the capitals. The Commission will meet again early next week," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

