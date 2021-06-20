JCPOA Joint Commission meeting due to be held today

The last meeting of the 6th round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Sunday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China, and UK).

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of European Union (EU) Foreign Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will head the Iranian negotiation team.

It should be noted that the 5th round of the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna from May 25 to June 2.

