Differences in Vienna talks on JCPOA required to be agreed

Speaking in an interview with Al-Arabiya on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov stated that extra effort is needed to reach a conclusion in Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear deal.

Emphasizing that a return to a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the best solution, he pointed out that Washington is ready to lift sanctions related to JCPOA.

Earlier, Ulyanov revealed the start of a new phase in talks to revive Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Summing up the results of 2 weeks of deliberations on #JCPOA restoration we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations entered the drafting stage.'

"Practical solutions are still far away, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal," he added.

He went on to say that representatives of Russian and US delegations discussed how to revive nuclear deal with Iran on Monday.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs, who heads Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, said in a statement after Saturday's meeting that a new agreement is being formed in Vienna.

He added that negotiations have now reached a stage where the parties can start on a common text, so that Iranian delegation has prepared its text and presented it to all parties.

