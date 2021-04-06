Araghchi terms JCPOA JC meeting in Vienna ‘constructive’

With the coordination made, negotiators to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, will stay in Vienna for another meeting which is going to be held on Friday, he added.

Speaking to Press TV on Tue., Araghchi stated that expert-level talks will continue in Vienna with regards to the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran as well as Iran’s JCPOA measures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister rejected any agreement to release $1 billion of Iranian currency in exchange for a 20 percent uranium enrichment halt.

The first round of the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA wrapped up its work in Vienna on Tuesday. The meeting ended with an agreement to continue consultations at the expert level.

According to the agreement, two parallel expert meetings were held between the JCPOA members to conduct technical consultations in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear weapons.

These expert meetings are scheduled to discuss the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

Senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, stressed that the lifting of US sanctions is the first and most necessary step to revive the JCPOA.

MA/5183147