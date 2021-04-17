PGCC, Arab League seek to disrupt Vienna talks

These irresponsible statements are a continuation of their anti-Iranian statements, Khatibzadeh said on Friday, adding that those bodies do not ask for participation, but intend to disrupt the process of technical talks in Vienna.

The heads of these institutions should know that Iran is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and all nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic are under the supervision of the organization's safeguards regime and obviously the development of this program is in accordance with the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will continue to meet peaceful needs, added Khatibzadeh.

He called on the grouplets to focus their concerns on the parties that are violating the agreement and Resolution 2231, by avoiding ignorance of the existing facts.

Khatibzadeh advised the secretaries-general of these groups, instead of agreeing with the Zionist regime on continuing accusation against the Islamic Republic of Iran, to focus on the Zionist regime's illegal military activities and the dangers of hundreds of its nuclear warheads and consider its non-membership in the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the greatest threat to peace, stability, and security in the region.

