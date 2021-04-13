Rouhani congrats Muslim leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

Rouhani hoped that ties between Muslim states would be further strengthened in light of the holy month by focusing on spirituality in the graceful month.

“I hope that Muslims of the world, especially leaders of the Islamic countries, will provide the ground for the growth and promotion of Islam all over the world more than before through this auspicious month with more empathy and unity,” he added.

He was also optimistic that fight against COVID-19 will be accelerated through coordination and exchanging experiences so that the virus will be uprooted across the world.

At the end of the message, Rouhani prayed to God Almighty for acceptance of worships of Muslim leaders during the blessed month of Ramadan and dignity and happiness for the Muslims.

MA/5188691