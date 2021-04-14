  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2021, 6:08 PM

Leader attends ceremony of reciting Holy Quran in Ramadan

Leader attends ceremony of reciting Holy Quran in Ramadan

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a ceremony for the recitation of the Holy Quran on the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan via video conference.

As is the annual tradition, the Holy Qur’an Recitation Ceremony, which is held on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, is currently being held with the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

It is being broadcast live on radio and television channels as well as on the official social media accounts of KHAMENEI.IR. 

Due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus against public gatherings, this ceremony is being held through a video conference with the presence of a number of outstanding reciters of the Holy Qur’an in the Imam Khomeini Musallah.

HJ/5189499

News Code 172115
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172115/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News