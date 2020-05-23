Pres. Rouhani felicitates arrival of Eid al-Fitr to heads of Islamic countries

Eid al-Fitr is a moment of real celebration to pass the Divine test and happiness of righteous servants who spared no efforts to reach the Almighty God and have not neglected the Right Path, Rouhani highlighted.

He hoped that under the auspices of this great festivity and due to the relentless efforts of scientists and specialists, the world would overcome the challenges, difficulties and problems facing today’s human beings especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to the establishment of peace and stability in Islamic countries as well as people across the globe.

He also wished the Almighty God to bestow dignity, blessing and prosperity to all Muslims in the world.

