Iran opposing foreign interference in region states' affairs

In a phone conversation held on Wednesday with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Rouhani voiced the support of the Islamic Republic for the stability, security and independence and territorial integrity of Iraq.

"Strengthening the dignity, authority and independence of Iraq and promoting the regional and international status of this country is of special importance for us," he said.

Rouhani mentioned Iraq as a good friend and neighbor of Iran and stressed the need to develop and deepen relations between the two countries in all fields, especially economic and trade cooperation. "Tehran and Baghdad can play an important role in regional developments by developing bilateral and regional cooperation."

Stating that Iran considers the security of Iraq as its own security, Rouhani added, "We oppose any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Iraq and consider it to the detriment of this country and the whole region, and we believe that the security of the region must be provided by the countries of the region themselves."

Iranian President said that Americans have double standards in the fight against terrorism and their actions on the Iraqi-Syrian border are ambiguous, adding, "The Americans have always played a destructive role in the region, and the presence of American troops in the region has not helped to establish peace and stability."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need to expedite the implementation and operation of previous agreements, including the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project and the connection of the two countries' railways. "Given their economic potential as two complementary economies, Iran and Iraq can develop cooperation with each other and increase the volume of exchanges and trade relations by strengthening the transportation of goods and transit."

Barham Salih, for his part, considered the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as strategic and developing.

Given the long-standing cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries, he emphasized strengthening relations in all fields, especially economic and trade relations.

"The Iraqi government is determined to seriously pursue and implement all agreements in various fields between the two countries, which will be to the benefit of both countries and the region," he said.

Referring to the importance of establishing peace and stability in the region and the cooperation of all neighboring countries to achieve this goal, Salih added, "The decision of the Iraqi government to end the presence of foreign troops in this country is serious, and in this regard, strategic and continuous negotiations have been held with the Americans, which will continue until the final result is achieved."

ZZ/IRN84295432