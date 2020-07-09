People's coop. in controlling corona to be key to success

Speaking in the meeting, Rouhani referred to Iran's position in terms of the severity of infections in the early days of the outbreak of coronavirus, adding, "With the unremitting and proud efforts of the medical staff, we were able to curb the first wave of coronavirus outbreak in the provincial capitals and reach relative calmness in May and June."

"In recent months, we have been able to quickly reach the bottom of the list in terms of the number of infections and the number of victims," he said, adding, "Iran's experience in fighting COVID-19 has been one of the most important factors in this great success, with the support and cooperation of the people in the full implementation of the health protocols."

Referring to the recent two weeks and criticizing some people for not taking the restrictions and instructions seriously, especially in friendly gatherings and various gatherings, especially weddings and mourning, Rouhani called it a major factor in the recurrence in recent weeks, saying, "In this new wave, the two major risks of burnout and fatigue of the country's medical staff and the increase in the number of hospitalizations and special wards and the usefulness of a large part of the hospital admission capacity are that we should not allow this situation to continue."

Referring to some reports of an increase in the number of nurses and doctors infected by a coronavirus in different parts of the country and emphasizing the need to prevent this trend, the President said, "The Social-Security Committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus should have plans and programs for preventing the holding of gatherings and various circles, as the main cause of the spread of the disease to be carefully executed."

"Given the authority given to governors-general, the restrictions should be smart and proportionate to the causes of the outbreak," said Rouhani.

Iranian President also referred to the successful experience of holding Laylat al-Qadr ceremonies during the holy month of Ramadan and instructed the Social-Security and Medical committees to consult with the relevant agencies to provide precise and clear instructions for holding mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussein (AS).

ZZ/President.ir