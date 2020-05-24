Jahangiri congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Fitr

In the message, he congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr as the great religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

“With the relentless and nonstop efforts of scientists and specialists of the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, I hope that the country will overcome the coronavirus as soon as possible under the auspices of great Eid and witness restoration of health, peace, security and tranquility in all parts of the world,” Jahangiri wrote.

Jahangiri wished happiness and prosperity for Muslim nations and success for his counterparts in the Islamic states.

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal and the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

MA/IRN83798518