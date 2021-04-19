Iran COVID-19 update: 24,346 cases, 398 deaths

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday that with the 398 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 67,130.

Over the last 24 hours, 24,346 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,901 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,797,319 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,261,435 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went on to say that 4,843 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 14,500,519 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

RHM/