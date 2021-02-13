Iran COVID-19 update: 7,120 cases, 74 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,510,873.

She said that during the past 24 hours, as many as 74 new deaths have been recorded bringing the death toll to 58,883 so far.

The spokeswoman, fortunately, 1,291,726 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,720 patients with Covid 19 are hospitalized in intensive care units (ICU).

So far, as many as 9,993,224 Covid 19 tests have been carried out in the country, according to Lari.

RHM/5145709