Iran COVID-19 update: 25,261 cases, 328 deaths

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday that with the 328 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 66,008.

Over the last 24 hours, 25,261 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 3,207 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,761,497 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,194,133 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went to say that 4,652 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 14,165,771 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

