COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 193

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday that with the 193 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,232.

Over the last 24 hours, 19,666 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 2,205 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,702,062 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,049,078 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went to say that 4,329 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 13,577,057 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forces to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

At least 257 cities of Iran's 31 provinces have gone from a low-risk orange level to a coronavirus red warning, 51 cities are in yellow level and only 11 cities in lower-risk blue level.

