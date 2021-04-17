Iran COVID-19 update: 21,312 cases, 319 deaths

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday that with the 319 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 66,327.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,312 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 2176 of them being hospitalized, she said.

1,772,688 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,215,445 infected people, Lari added.

The spokesperson went to say that 4,694 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 14,277,782 tests have so far been carried out in the country so far.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels.

