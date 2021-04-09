Belgium, South Korea to host Iran 'Careless Crime'

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime' will take part in MOOOV film festival in Belgium and the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

'Careless Crime' won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

It has been accepted into the 2020 edition of Viennale Film Festival in Austria, too.

MOOOV film festival is one of the oldest film festivals in Europe, held annually in Bruges, Belgium, since 1984. MOOOV will open its virtual doors on 20 April this year.

Launched in 2000, Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) is one of the Asian film festivals. 'Careless Crime' will compete in this festival along with eleven films from France, Brazil, Italy, Japan and the United States.

ZZ/5184866