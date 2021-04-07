  1. Culture
'That night's train' goes to MOOOV film festival in Belgium

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian film 'That night's train' directed by Hamidreza Ghotbi, will go on screen at the MOOOV film festival in Belgium.

The synopsis of 'That night's train' reads, "A primary school teacher, meantime a novelist, wants to write her new story with the help of her students. The story is about a little girl who has lost her mother and her heart lies in the love of a school teacher."

The cast of this 85-minutes movie includes Afshin Hashemi, Siamak Safari, Maryam Boubani, Behnaz Naderi, Ailin Rashidian.

The film has been screed at Cinekid Festival in Amsterdam, Chennai International Film Festival in India and China International Children's Film Festival (CICFF).

MOOOV will open its virtual doors on 20 April this year.

