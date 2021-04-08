Iran's dep. FM discusses JCPOA, ties with Austrian FM

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, who is leading an Iranian delegation in Vienna to attend the meetings of the Joint Commission on the Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg on Wednesday evening.

In this meeting, which was held in a friendly atmosphere, the bilateral relations between Iran and the European country were reviewed and the two sides emphasized the will of the two nations to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and discussed other issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed the latest round of talks in the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna.

While thanking the Austrian government for its efforts and hospitality, Araghchi explained Iran's stance and stressed the need for the full lifting of the sanctions and the practical steps that the US government must take to return to the JCPOA.

Mr. Schallenberg, for his part, stressed the readiness of the Austrian government to provide the necessary facilities and make every effort to create a suitable atmosphere for the holding of Iran-related talks in Vienna and described the JCPOA and its continuation as being in the interest of all parties.

The meeting was also attended by the Austrian deputy foreign minister and Iran's ambassador to Austria.

