EU views on JCPOA Joint Commission meeting held in Vienna

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, wrote, “Constructive Joint Commission meeting. There’s unity and ambition for a joint diplomatic process with two expert groups on nuclear implementation and sanctions lifting.”

“As Coordinator, I will intensify separate contacts here in Vienna with all relevant parties, including US,” he added.

Under the agreement made in the meeting, two parallel expert-level meetings were held between members of the Joint Commission of JCPOA to conduct technical consultations in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who heads Iranian delegation, emphasized that lifting of US sanctions is the first and most necessary step to revive JCPOA and Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to suspend its remedial measures and return to its commitments under JCPOA as soon as US lifts all sanctions imposed against Iran.

The meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission started in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday in the presence of Political Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and "Enrique Mora" on behalf of EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell.

