Disputes with IAEA resolvable via constructive interaction

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Thursday held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Referring to the fruitful meeting with Grossi, he said that there are some duties for the IAEA that the agency should be able to carry out on time when they get to the conclusion during the negotiations.

He added that Iran-IAEA interaction on disputed issues and the questions that exist will continue and expressed assurance that these issues can be resolved in a constructive interaction if there is goodwill.

He went on to reiterate that all Iran-IAEA cooperation, whether related to the agency's verification activities or technical assistance in various areas, will continue.

Stressing the immediate lifting of anti-JCPOA sanctions, Araghchi said that the measures which Iran needs to take to fully adhere to these measures will also be determined when Iran adjusts and discusses the arrangements and sequences of actions taken by both sides.

He noted that the US should take all measures at once and Iran will act too when it verifies them.

How Iran verifies is another issue that will be discussed how and in what period, he noted.

Referring to the meeting held with Araghchi, in a tweet on late Thursday, Rafael Grossi also wrote, “Thorough exchange with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister @araghchi on current consultations and ongoing bilateral activities in #Iran."

“The @IAEAorg will continue its professional technical verification and monitoring in Iran, in support of #JCPOA and other matters,” he further noted.

