Lifting sanctions, verification, 1st step for reviving JCPOA

Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to suspend its nuclear remedial measures and return to its commitments under JCPOA as soon as the sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran are lifted.

The first round of JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, which is being held at the Grand Hotel in Austrian capital Vienna, wrapped up with an agreement to continue consultations at the expert level. The first round of the meeting lasted one hour.

According to the agreement, two parallel expert-level meetings were held between members of Joint Commission of JCPOA to conduct technical consultations in the field of lifting sanctions. These expert-level meetings are scheduled to discuss technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who heads Iranian delegation in the meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission, emphasized that lifting of US sanctions is the first and most necessary step to revive JCPOA and the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to suspend its nuclear remedial measures and return to JCPOA commitments as soon as the sanctions are lifted.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Austrian capital Vienna late on Monday in order to participate in joint commission meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

