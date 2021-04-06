Counter-revolutionary elements attack on Araghchi failed

Intensive consultations between the various delegations are taking place in Vienna before the Joint Commission of the JCPOA which is scheduled to be held today at 14:30 local time (17:00 Tehran time).

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi who chairs the Iranian delegation at this meeting met last night with the head of the Chinese delegation and today with the head of the Russian delegation.

Araghchi also met today with Enrique Mora, EU Coordinator and Chairman of the Joint Commission, to review the latest executive arrangements for the commission.

After this meeting, and when Araghchi left the meeting place, one of the counter-revolutionary elements insulted him and tried to attack him, but failed.

The members of Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist organization (MKO also known as MEK) and other counter-revolutionary elements gathered in Vienna today to protest the talks in front of the hotel where the joint commission is being held.

The Iranian embassy in Vienna has issued the necessary warnings to the Austrian police to maintain the security of Iranian negotiators.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA is scheduled to be held today in Vienna with the participation of Iran and the remaining countries in the agreement.

The United States is also scheduled to send a representative to Vienna, but it is unlikely that he will attend the meeting of the Joint Commission.

Previously, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the session of the JCPOA Commission seeks to finalize measures required to revive the deal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also announced on Tuesday that technical consultations in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues are among the most important topics of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission.

