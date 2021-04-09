  1. Politics
Apr 9, 2021, 9:40 AM

JCPOA Joint Commission to continue work today

JCPOA Joint Commission to continue work today

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The European Union Thursday issued a statement saying that the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will be resumed in Vienna on Friday.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA will resume its work in person on 9 April at 10.00 CET in Vienna.

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

Participants will take stock of the discussions held at various levels this week, including the relevant expert groups, in the view of a possible return of the United States and to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides.

ZZ/IRN84288964

News Code 171866

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News