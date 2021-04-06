Lifting sanctions, nuclear issues on Vienna meeting agenda

Referring to the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which is scheduled to be held today in Vienna with the presence of Iranian delegations and the P4+1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced, "The 18th session of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which started virtually on Friday, April 2, will resume in Vienna at 14:30 local time (17:00 Tehran time)."

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi chairs the Iranian delegation at this meeting, and representatives from other Iranian agencies, including the Central Bank, the Ministry of Oil and the Atomic Energy Organization, will accompany him in this meeting, it added.

Technical consultations in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues are among the most important topics of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission, the ministry noted.

Also, on the sidelines of the commission meeting, as usual, bilateral meetings are held with the chairmen of the other 4+1 delegations, it said, adding that in this context, a bilateral meeting with China was held on Monday evening, and on Tuesday morning, meetings with the Russian delegation and the European Union are scheduled.

As previously noted, no representative from the United States will attend the Joint Commission meeting or related expert meetings and no direct and indirect negotiations with the United States are on the agenda of Iran's delegation, and the negotiations will be only within the framework of the JCPOA and with the presence of representatives of Iran and the P4 + 1 countries, the ministry highlighted.

