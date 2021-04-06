1st round of JCPOA Joint Commission wraps up

The meeting ended with an agreement to continue consultations at the expert level.

According to the agreement, two parallel expert meetings were held between the JCPOA members to conduct technical consultations in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear weapons.

These expert meetings are scheduled to discuss the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

Senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, stressed that the lifting of US sanctions is the first and most necessary step to revive the JCPOA.

He announced Iran's readiness to step back to its JCPOA commitments after the full removal of US sanctions and their verification by Iran.

HJ/