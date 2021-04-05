US logistic convoys targeted in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah, Babil

Saberin News reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the two Governorates.

No further detail has been released about the attacks.

On late Sunday a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah.

This is while earlier on Sunday, media sources reported a rocket attack on a US military base in Iraq's Saladin province.

According to the reports, two rockets reportedly fell in a rural area near Balad, an Iraqi military airbase that houses US troops.

There has been no information about who was behind the attack on the base.

Quoting an informed security source, Baghdad Today reported that both rockets have landed outside the base and there have been no damages or casualties.

