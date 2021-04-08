Iraqi FM spokesman reports of US troops withdrawal

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA), after the third round of strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington ended, Ahmed al-Sahaf, the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, explained the withdrawal of foreign troops from his country on Wednesday evening.

The third round of strategic talks between Washington and Baghdad began on Wednesday evening, focusing on security, economy, energy, political issues, the fight against terrorism, and educational and cultural cooperation.

Al-Sahaf said "The presence of US troops after these talks will be limited to advisory and training missions, and foreign troops will be stationed outside Iraq according to a certain timetable."

The spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said, "The strategic talks coincided with security, health and economic challenges. Baghdad and Washington stressed the need to adhere to the strategic framework agreement."

Al-Sahaf added, "The remaining foreign forces will be present at merely Iraqi bases. Baghdad and Washington have agreed on the absence of combat forces (foreign troops) in Iraq."

A new round of strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington was held on June 11, 2020 during the time of former US President Donald Trump administration through video-conferencing. The two sides discussed various issues, especially the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

