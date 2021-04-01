  1. World
Apr 1, 2021, 5:05 PM

US logistic convoy targeted near Abu Ghraib prison

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – An explosion has targeted a US logistic convoy carrying logistic supplies in the vicinity of the Abu Ghraib prison.

According to Iraq's Saberin News, the attack took place in the vicinity of the Abu Ghraib prison located 32 kilometers west of Baghdad on Thursday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

