US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin province

According to Iraq's Saberin News, the US convoy was targeted by an explosively formed penetrator (EFP).

An Iraqi group called “International Resistance” has claimed responsibility for the attack.

No further details have been released.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

