3rd US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al Yusufiyah

According to Iraqi media, a convoy of US terrorist forces was targeted by an explosive device in Al-Yusufiyah in the capital Baghdad.

The convoy was carrying logistics equipment for the US terrorist forces.

Qasim al-Jabarin Group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Monday, informed sources reported that two logistics convoys of the US terrorist forces were targeted in Diwaniyah and Babil provinces in Iraq.

Similar explosions have occurred in recent months on the way of convoys of US terrorist forces in Iraq. The US coalition has sent more military equipment to Iraq to remain safe from these explosions.

Currently, experts and political observers believe that the United States is reviving ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Iraq and is working to achieve its goal under Biden's presidency.

