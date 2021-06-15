US logistics convoy targeted inside their base: report

US Army logistics convoy targeted by a roadside bomb in Baghdad, Sabereen News reported on Tuesday.

The source also reported that this was a security operation carried out by Iraqi Resistance groups. The explosion happened inside the military section of Baghdad International Airport and the US military base, the report added.

Minutes later, a group called "Fasil al-Maqawama al-Dawlah" issued a statement claiming responsibility for the operation.

Resistance forces were able to carry out a qualitative operation inside the occupiers' base at Baghdad airport at a12:23 a.m, said the statement.

According to the statement, the operation damaged the convoy, claiming the lives of four soldiers inside the Land Cruiser.

Sabereen News reported that again another logistics convoy belonging to the US military was targeted in "Al-Latifa" area in the south of Baghdad.

Further details of the second operation have not yet been released, and the US coalition has not yet provided any comment.

