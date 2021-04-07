US Army logistics convoy targeted by two new attacks in Iraq

The US military logistics convoy has been targeted in Anbar province in western Iraq, Saberin news reported.

This is while that, earlier hours, Iraqi sources reported three attacks on a US military logistics convoy in Iraq's Babil province as well.

The fourth convoy, which was targeted in Iraq, is affiliated with the US terrorist forces, which was moving from Basra to Ain al-Assad military base in Anbar province in western Iraq.

Saberin News also reported that a US military logistics convoy was also targeted in Balad in Iraq's Saladin Governorate.

