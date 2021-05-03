Rocket hit US ‘Balad’ air base in Iraq’s Saladin prov.

News sources reported on Monday evening that a rocket hit the US Air Base in Iraq’s Al-Balad in Saladin province.

Sally Porter, a US Army contractor based at Balad Air Base, has been targeted by a number of rockets, Saberin News reported.

News sources also reported that alarm sirens were heard from the American section of the air base.

Saberin News reported that 10 Katyusha rockets hit the US military section of Balad Air base.

According to the report, American helicopters flew widely over the airbase. Amid the media silence, American helicopters evacuated a number of wounded Americans from Balad Air Base.

Saberin News reported that nine rockets hit the American part of the air base and one missile hit outside the base.

