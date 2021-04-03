US strengthening its troops' presence in Syria's gas field

Syria's official news agency (SANA) has announced the strengthening of the American presence in the largest natural gas field in the east of the country.

"US forces last night transferred large quantities of military equipment, weapons and logistics to the Koniko gas field on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor," the report said.

Informed local sources said that a US convoy carrying logistical and military equipment and materials had entered the illegal military base of the occupiers in the Koniko gas field.

The Koniko gas field is the largest US-occupied gas field in Syria.

According to the report, in recent months, thousands of US trucks carrying weapons and military and logistical equipment have been entered into al-Hasakah province through illegal crossings to establish a military presence in Syria's Al-Jazeera region, with the aim of stealing oil and other assets.

