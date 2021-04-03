  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2021, 5:41 PM

US strengthening its troops' presence in Syria's gas field

US strengthening its troops' presence in Syria's gas field

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Local Syrian informed sources reported that the US continues to strengthen the presence of its troops in the country's largest gas field.

Syria's official news agency (SANA) has announced the strengthening of the American presence in the largest natural gas field in the east of the country.

"US forces last night transferred large quantities of military equipment, weapons and logistics to the Koniko gas field on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor," the report said.

Informed local sources said that a US convoy carrying logistical and military equipment and materials had entered the illegal military base of the occupiers in the Koniko gas field.

The Koniko gas field is the largest US-occupied gas field in Syria.

According to the report, in recent months, thousands of US trucks carrying weapons and military and logistical equipment have been entered into al-Hasakah province through illegal crossings to establish a military presence in Syria's Al-Jazeera region, with the aim of stealing oil and other assets.

ZZ/FNA14000114000168

News Code 171619

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News