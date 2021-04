Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Friday that Zarif will pay visits to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan from April 5 to 8.

“Expansion of ties with central Asia – the region of historic and cultural commonalities – has always been one the main priorities of Iran,” added Khatibzadeh in a tweet.

MAH/ 5179615