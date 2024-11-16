Macron to travel to Riyadh for state visit in early December

The French president had previously said that he would attend the COP session of the United Nations on biodiversity loss and climate change in early December. The aide said that the state visit would take place from December 2 to 4, and Macron would also attend an economic forum while in Riyadh, BNN Bloomberg reported.

The announcement comes after Macron hosted Saudi CEOs and investors for a lunch at the Elysee Palace in a bid to attract foreign investments, according to his office.

Paris is hoping to sell Rafale fighter jets made by Dassault Aviation SA to Saudi Arabia.

