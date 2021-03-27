Iran COVID-19 update: 8,120 new cases, 85 deaths in 24 hours

The spokeswoman announced on Saturday that as many as 8,120 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 1,846,923.

She also said that in the last 24 hours, 85 Covid-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the overall death toll from the disease to 62,308.

The spokeswoman further pointed out that as many as 1,585,114 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals so far.

According to Lari, 3,921 patients are in critical conditions receiving intensive care.

She continued that as many as 12,550,08 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried in the country, so far.

The official also noted that, "Currently, there are 23 red-coded and 44 orange-coded cities, and according to a notice of the specialized committees of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, traveling" from "and" to "cities with red and orange status is banned."

