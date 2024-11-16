Iran urges UN to stop Israel in violation of its sovereignty

The mission announced on Friday local time that it had submitted letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Security Council, and the president of the General Assembly, outlining a list of crimes committed by the Israeli regime, including violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as terrorist actions against Iranian citizens.

The mission emphasized that the letters called for urgent action to stop these violations of international law and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Zionist regime launched assaults against military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces on October 26 in a flagrant violation of the country’s national sovereignty.

Four servicemen of the Iranian Armed forces and one civilian were martyred in the offensive, in which, the Iranian Armed Forces said, the regime used the US-controlled airspace in Iraq.

Addressing a meeting of the Security Council on October 28, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to respond at a time of its choosing to this act of aggression.

“Our response will be lawful, and fully compliant with international law,” he stated.

