  1. Iran
Mar 24, 2021, 8:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 94 deaths, 7,605 cases in 24 hours

Iran COVID-19 update: 94 deaths, 7,605 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, claimed lives of 94 more Iranians over the past 24 hours with the detection of 7,605 new COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that 7,605 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 1,823,317.

Over the last 24 hours, 94 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 62,045, she added.

Lari noted that 3,874 cases are in critical condition while 1,562,709 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 12,284,847 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesperson.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 124,364,349 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 124,364,349 and recoveries amounting to 100,351,074.

MA/5175189

News Code 171385

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News