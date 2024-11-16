Russia destroys 12 UAVs over country's Bryansk Region

"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs," Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023.

The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it does not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

MNA/