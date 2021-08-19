Iran, China can coop. jointly in Afghanistan

Yu Xiao Yong, China's Special Representative for Afghanistan, met and held talks with Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament, discussing bilateral relations and recent developments in Afghanistan.

"My first regional trip to the region and Tehran happened in this historic and important period of Afghanistan developments", the Chinese envoy said.

In this meeting, Amir Abdollahian criticized the policies of the White House in the region, including Afghanistan.

He also referred to the role of the Afghan people in determining the fate of this country and forming an inclusive government consisting of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

He added, "The people of Afghanistan have proven throughout history that they will never tolerate foreign occupation and domination."



"We believe that Tehran and Beijing, under the strategic document, can have joint cooperation at different levels in Afghanistan", he said referring to the strategic nature of the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

