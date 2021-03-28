Blinken condemns China sanctions on US officials

China announced new sanctions against US and Canadian officials in a growing political and economic feud over its policies in the region of Xinjiang, the AP reported.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry on Saturday said the head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Manchin, will be barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao, and having any dealings with Chinese financial entities.

The commission’s vice chair, Tony Perkins, was also included on the sanctions list, along with Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the body’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights.

In reaction, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday condemned as "baseless" sanctions leveled against US officials by China in an escalating feud over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the AP's report continued.

KI/PR