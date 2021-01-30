Iran COVID-19 update: 82 deaths, 6,317 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sat., saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,411,731 with the death toll standing at 57,889.

According to Lari, 3,964 patients are in critical condition while 1,202,893 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,230,376 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 102,707,000 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,218,055 and recoveries amounting to 74,415,962.

HJ/