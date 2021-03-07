Saudi coalition claims downing 5 Yemeni drones

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki claimed Sunday morning that the coalition air defenses had targeted five Yemeni army drones in the past 24 hours.

While all Yemeni military attacks on Saudi Arabia have targeted military installations, the spokesman said Yemeni forces are trying to target civilians in an organized and deliberate manner.

A Saudi coalition spokesman also claimed yesterday morning that six Yemeni army drones and popular committees had been shot down.

The claims come as Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil company had been hit by a missile and a King Khalid base in a drone strike in Jeddah.

Saree has repeatedly stated that the Yemeni army's drone and missile attacks on the aggressors will continue until their attacks on Yemen are stopped.

