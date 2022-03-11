Saudi Arabia says oil refinery in Riyadh came under attack

Petroleum supplies were not affected by the attack at 4.40am local time. The fire was controlled and did not result in any injuries or casualties, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

“The refinery's operations and supplies of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected,” an Energy Ministry spokesman said.

The ministry did not indicate where the attack originated and no one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

The attacks have been focused on oil installations, including the pipelines and storage units of Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest corporate oil producer.

“These repeated acts of sabotage and terrorism on vital installations and civilian structures … do not just target the kingdom but aim to undermine the security and stability of global energy supplies,” the Energy Ministry spokesman also claimed.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces recently announced the successful drone operation of the Yemeni army against a military target at Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

RHM/PR