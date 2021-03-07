Saudi fighters launch heavy attacks on Sana'a (+VIDEO)

Saudi fighter jets bombed Al-Nahda area five times and the Al Atan area twice this afternoon.

A security source told Saba News Agency that Saudi fighters had targeted residential areas and no casualties have been reported yet.

This action has dangerous consequences for the aggressor coalition, the source added.

In the past 24 hours, Saudi fighter jets have bombed the Al-Sarwah west of the city of Ma'rib 14 times and the Madghala and Mahliya districts, which are the scene of heavy clashes between the Yemeni army and Ansarullah with Saudi coalition militias, four times. They also targeted the Al-Zahir area in Saada province twice.

