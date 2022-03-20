Yemen launches large-scale airstrike at S Arabia positions

Al-Arabiya quoted a spokesman for the Saudi coalition as saying that a drone had been dropped by Yemeni forces on Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi coalition, of course, as usual with false claims, claimed that it had intercepted the drone before it hit the ground.

According to Al-Jazeera, Aramco facilities in Jazan and Shaqiq were also targeted by Yemeni forces.

The Saudi coalition also said that the Dhahran al-Janub power plant near the Yemeni border also came under attack by Yemeni forces.

RHM/FNA14001229000002