Yemeni forces take control of Ma’rib strategic areas

The Yemeni resistance forces regained control of several strategic areas during their advance on the Ma'rib front in the past 24 hours, Lebanon's al-Mayadeen reported.

Accordingly, the resistance forces have taken back the strategic heights of Hama Ziab, northwest of Ma'rib. They also took control of the Al- Nadoud heights on the Al-Elm Front in northern Ma'rib.

During the operations, several elements of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led coalition were killed or wounded.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry has called on the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province, which has been the scene of large-scale operations by the Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters against Saudi-sponsored militants.

In a statement carried by Yemen’s official Saba news agency on Saturday, the Yemeni ministry said the UN and international statements regarding the issue generally “lack a minimum of logic” and are not based on any understandable standards.

It expressed deep regret over such a biased approach regarding the issue of peace in Yemen.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry noted that the UN and international statements and other political and media positions wrongfully question the Sana’a government’s desire for peace and ignore its “natural and legitimate right to self-defense.”

According to the ministry, the Saudi-led coalition of war on Yemen established the Ma’rib front in order to invade the capital, Sana’a, and it remained the starting point for all terrorist operations against Sana’a.

The statement came a day after Saudi-led coalition fighter jets conducted dozens of airstrikes against various regions in Ma’rib’s Sirwah district. Another round of strikes targeted Medghal and Majzar districts.

Yemeni army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees have launched numerous retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi positions and targets, including the kingdom's oil facilities, in response to the Riyadh regime's acts of aggression and military campaign against their country.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of bringing the former Riyadh-friendly regime back to power.

Nearly six years later, however, the goal still remains as elusive as ever, with tens of thousands of people killed, much of Yemen’s infrastructure destroyed and horrifying outbreaks of cholera and hunger bordering on famine underway.

