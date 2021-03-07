Jeddah airport's activities stopped due to Yemeni attacks

Saberin News reported this morning that explosions were heard in the Saudi city of Jeddah and subsequently announced that the airport in the city of Jeddah had stopped its activities due to Yemeni attacks.

Saberin News also announced moments ago that other heavy attacks were carried out on Jeddah within eight hours, and the activity of Jeddah airport was stopped due to the attack.

On the other hand, Al-Mayadeen quoted the Yemeni War Information Office as saying, that Saudi Jeddah airport is closed and dozens of flights have been canceled.

The Sanaa-affiliated Yemeni War Information Office also quoted Saudi sources as saying that several explosions were heard in Jeddah as a result of widespread attacks by Yemeni forces.

Saudi media later reported that Saudi Arabia had been subjected to widespread airstrikes today, as evidenced by statements made by Colonel Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi coalition.

Saudi Arabia was attacked by five Yemeni drones but did not specify the targets or areas targeted, Saudi Press Agency quoted a Saudi coalition spokesman as saying.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have recently stepped up their attacks in various parts of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Khamis Mushait and Jazan, in a bid to counter the siege and continue airstrikes by Saudi coalition fighters.

ZZ/5164124